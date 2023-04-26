English recording engineer and producer Ken Scott is one of the field’s greatest in Rock Music history. Known for his unflappable personality and professional demeanor, Scott has recorded The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Jeff Beck, Supertramp, Devo, America, Lou Reed, Kansas, Duran Duran, The Tubes, Harry Nilsson, Mahavishnu Orchestra, and Missing Persons among others. He started out at EMI Recording Studios where his first engineering job was on The Beatles “Magical Mystery Tour” album in September of 1967. His autobiography, published in 2012 and co-authored by Bobby Owsinski, is entitled “Abbey Road to Ziggy Stardust: Off the Record with The Beatles, Bowie, Elton & So Much More.” It is a fascinating read for anyone interested in sound recording, musical history, or creativity in general. Two of Rock’s most important albums were created fifty years ago with the aid of Scott: “Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player” by Elton John and “Aladdin Sane” by David Bowie.

The former album was the follow up to Elton John’s hit record “Honky Chateau” from 1972, the parent album of “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Gonna Be a Long Time)” and “Honky Cat”, the album’s two big hit singles. Scott was the engineer on that album, so he was rehired by producer Gus Dudgeon to man the recording desk once again.

Trending Videos