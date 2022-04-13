Gov. Brian Kemp had unlimited choices for places to sign the historic ‘constitutional carry’ bill that allows Georgians to carry concealed handguns without a permit.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kemp and the first family, along with several state lawmakers, descended on Douglasville for the signing in the parking lot at Gable Sporting Goods.
Before signing the bill, Kemp spoke to a large gathering of media, GOP lawmakers and gun-rights enthusiasts.
He explained that he bought his daughter Lucy’s first handgun, a Glock, at Gable a few years ago.
“The constitution of the United States gives us the right,” Kemp said in his opening remarks. “Here at Gable is where Marty and I bought Lucy her first firearm — a Glock 43X 9mm — which she is carrying today. We did that, not only because we strongly believe in the Second Amendment, but we also want Lucy — and both her sisters — to be able to defend themselves."
Gable General Manager Rome Smith said he was pleased that the governor chose his store for the historic event.
“This bill is going to make Georgia a safer place,” Smith said. “I’m pleased he chose Gable for this historic event. This is pretty amazing that we are literally a part of Georgia history. It is something we believe in.”
A couple of hours before the event, a group of protesters, led by the Douglas County Democratic Party, held a rally in the parking lot at the county’s tax office to denounce the bill.
“It appears that our governor is feeling the pressure to bow to extremists and special interests," said state Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, whose district includes part of east Douglas. "It’s a sad day across Georgia when our leaders care more about their political careers than ensuring our communities are safe.”
Senate Bill 319 passed along party-lines before the end of the legislative session.
"Senate Bill 319 makes sure law-abiding Georgians ... can protect themselves without having to have permission from their state government," Kemp said. "The Constitution of the United States gives us that right."
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds was on hand for Tuesday's signing ceremony. He said he was there for information-gathering purposes.
“I wanted to hear what the governor had to say,” Pounds said. “I thought he explained very well what this new bill meant for law enforcement and the citizens. I don’t know if this is going to help or hurt, I just wanted an understanding of it.”
The new bill applies to law-abiding citizens without a criminal history.
Under the new law, carrying a firearm is still off-limits in places such as courthouses, mental health facilities, polling places and also in churches without permission.
State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, co-sponsored the legislation in the House. He called it a ‘great day’ for the citizens of the state.
He also praised Kemp for coming to Douglas County and holding the bill signing at a family-owned establishment.
“This is a small-town family business,” Gravley said. “This is where he made a gun purchase. I think this bill will make Georgia safer for its citizens.”
State Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, co-sponsored the bill in the Senate. He said the bill was "not a political position" and that "law abiding citizens have a right to the Second Amendment."
"It’s a great win for the state and the people," Thompson said.
