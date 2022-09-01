ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday extending the temporary
suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels that has been in effect since March.
The latest extension runs through Oct. 12.
In extending the suspension, Kemp cited the highest inflation in 40 years, gasoline prices
that have fallen from June’s record but remain high, and ongoing supply chain challenges.
“We are using the means available to us to provide much-needed relief to Georgians,”
the governor said.
A second executive order Kemp signed Thursday renewed his emergency declaration related to supply chain disruptions.
The General Assembly approved the first temporary suspension of the motor fuels sales tax in March. Kemp has extended the suspension several times through executive orders since this year’s legislative session ended in April.
Since that first suspension of the tax, the average price of gasoline in Georgia has remained among the lowest in the nation and is currently 46 cents per gallon below the national average, according to AAA.
