Governor Brian Kemp spoke to a large crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Carrollton campus of West Georgia Technical College. 

When Governor Brian Kemp took the podium in front of the crowd at West Georgia Technical College's ribbon cutting on Thursday, much of what he had to say directly related to his speech Wednesday amid more booming economic news regarding Georgia's job market.

Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), announced that Georgia achieved another record year for economic development investments and job creation in the state during fiscal year 2022. Investments and job creation were 94 percent and 53 percent above prior economic development records, respectively. 

