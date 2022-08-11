When Governor Brian Kemp took the podium in front of the crowd at West Georgia Technical College's ribbon cutting on Thursday, much of what he had to say directly related to his speech Wednesday amid more booming economic news regarding Georgia's job market.
Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), announced that Georgia achieved another record year for economic development investments and job creation in the state during fiscal year 2022. Investments and job creation were 94 percent and 53 percent above prior economic development records, respectively.
Kemp told the crowd on Thursday that the reason Georgia is having such success attracting industry is the quality of workers being churned out by educational institutions in Georgia.
"The reason that so many of these job creators are moving to or staying in the state is because of people like this" as he pointed to two alumni on the stage.
"We hear that every single day," he said. "That talent pool is created on cutting-edge campuses like this one that we are celebrating today."
"From day one, my administration has prioritized bringing jobs and investment to every corner of our state," said Governor Kemp in a speech on Wednesday. "We have consistently set records; only to shatter them the following year as we have never been content to rest on our laurels. We are proud companies continue to recognize the advantages of Georgia's business-friendly environment, superior logistics network, top-ranked workforce training program, and our relentless pursuit of being the best state in the nation for Americans to live, work, and raise a family. Our success means that hardworking Georgians have every opportunity imaginable to also succeed, and it is what drives our efforts day-in and day-out."
Investments in expansions and new locations totaled more than $21.2 billion, and 51,132 jobs were created in the state through 358 projects supported by GDEcD’s Global Commerce team between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Excluding the two largest projects in state history – Rivian and Hyundai Motor Group – Georgia jobs and investments for the year totaled 35,532, and $10.7 billion, respectively. These were two of 12 automotive projects, which created a total of nearly 16,000 new jobs across the state.
"Campuses like this one and institutions like West Georgia Tech will continue to have generations of impact," Kemp said on Thursday.
Another example Kemp cited include the Kia assembly plant in West Point, which is served directly by a West Georgia Tech campus.
Eighty-five percent of the investments and more than 30,000 new jobs came from outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region. Companies choosing to expand in Georgia accounted for 74 percent of total projects, and new locations created 33,846 jobs across the state.
Another leading job-growth sector, advanced manufacturing, added more than 10,000 new jobs in the state. Both of these industries include manufacturers and suppliers for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America’s (HMGMA) development also includes EV battery manufacturing along with affiliate suppliers on-site. These companies have been joined by component recyclers Aurubis and Ascend Elements as part of Georgia’s efforts to build a sustainable, reliable supply chain for its electric mobility ecosystem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.