BRIAN KEMP

GOV. BRIAN KEMP

Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a combined $2 billion in tax rebates Thursday that could return about $1,000 to taxpayers if approved by state lawmakers early next year.

Kemp, who is facing a November rematch election with Democrat Stacey Abrams, made the announcement at the state Capitol just days after Abrams unveiled her economic plans for the state.

Trending Videos