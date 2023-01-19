ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has chosen a mix of returnees and newcomers to serve as his floor leaders for the next two years, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
State Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, is back for another term as a Senate floor leader. He will be joined by freshman Sen. Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick.
The House floor leadership team will include Reps. Lauren McDonald, R-Cumming; Will Wade, R-Dawsonville; Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville; and Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville. Hong is beginning her first term in the General Assembly, while the others were reelected in November.
Floor leaders introduce bills into the legislature on behalf of the governor and shepherd them through the committee process and on the floor of the legislative chamber they serve.
“In my first term, we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families,” said Kemp, who won reelection last fall. “As we enter my second term, I’m looking forward to working with these leaders to build on those achievements.”
