We respectfully announce the passing of Kelvontae Zikel Banks, 21, of Atlanta, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at City of Praise Church with Dr. Ellery Freeman as pastor. Entombment will follow at Southview Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelvontae Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos