We respectfully announce the passing of Kelvontae Zikel Banks, 21, of Atlanta, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at City of Praise Church with Dr. Ellery Freeman as pastor. Entombment will follow at Southview Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St., Riverdale.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
To plant a tree in memory of Kelvontae Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
