The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted their membership breakfast in a new venue on Thursday inside the Coliseum on the campus of the University of West Georgia.
There, University of West Georgia President Dr. Brendan Kelly spoke on the new partnerships the University has recently developed, including a new dual enrollment program with Carroll County Schools and a new UWG Research Corporation intended to create new ancillary revenue sources.
Kelly began by speaking on the newly-struck partnership with Carroll County Schools.
"Superintendent [Scott] Cowart came to me not long ago and said 'We've got a problem that we need to solve," Kelly said. "And I said if you've got a problem, I've got a problem, and we launched into a new partnership called Go West Early."
According to an August 8 press release by Carroll County Schools, the Go West Early program "allows access to advanced pathways, summer enrichment experiences, tutoring and individual assistance, personalized college guidance and designated on-campus facilities."
"It's a very intentional, personalized dual enrollment partnership that really attempts to expand the capacity of Carroll County Schools by offering a really rich opportunity for students to do overall at the University of West Georgia under conditions of a cohort that are designed for them to be most successful, rather than traditional dual enrollment where you just kind of integrate into the college atmosphere," Kelly said.
After highlighting this new partnership with Carroll County Schools, Kelly continued by reflecting on a "new invention" that he says allows the University to do business differently.
"One of the things that we don't get to do as a state agency is to enter into private business — to commercialize intellectual property — and now, that's all going to change," Kelly stated. "We just brought online the UWG research corporation."
Kelly said this research corporation gives the university the ability to enter into partnership with private businesses, through the use of intellectual property that is invented at the university or through the university's role as a stakeholder in a private business to help create and amplify intellectual property. The ultimate goal of this is to create ancillary streams of revenue through the success of these ideas.
To clarify the structure of this new idea, Kelly used a similar program installed at Georgia Tech as an example.
"About half of Georgia Tech's budget comes from and goes to research," Kelly said. "A lot of the dollars that are generated are coming out of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation. When they invented it, it was the same exact design that the UWG Research Corporation takes on now. Now they operate with about 35 ancillary companies that are a part of that research institute operating in 37 states."
Kelly continued, "This allows us to unfurl partnership in ways that we have never been able to do before. We've found a tremendous amount of success at other institutions with this type of entity, and I am so excited about what happens next as a result."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.