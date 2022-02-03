As the Carrollton High School girls track team is gearing up for its first meet, Wymon Kelley is preparing for his first season as head coach.
Kelley was chosen to lead the girls' team after longtime head coach Gwen Engram retired last year.
Originally from Marlboro, Maryland, Kelley moved to Georgia in seventh grade. He received a scholarship to play football at the University of West Georgia.
Kelley played football with the Wolves for three years, but his career was cut short after injuring his knee during his third year with the team.
"I had 12 surgeries after contracting an infection from the first reconstructive surgery," he said. "The doctors were considering amputating my leg. While on the road to recovery, I found a job as a track coach during the spring and summer at Carrollton Parks and Recreation. That was in 2011, and I am still the head summer track coach there."
Kelley began his career at CHS in 2016 when he began teaching special education. He has coached eighth-grade football, junior high track and served as an assistant coach for the varsity boys and girls track at Carrollton.
Kelley said he is humbled to have the opportunity to be the head girls track coach for the Trojans.
"I'm excited to be the head coach," said Kelley. "This is my first opportunity to serve as a high school head coach, and doing that at Carrollton is just icing on the proverbial cake of my journey."
Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons said he knows Kelley will do a great job as head coach.
"Coach Kelley has had the luxury of working under Trojan legends Craig Musselwhite and Gwen Engram which has helped shape him into the coach he is today," he said. "I know he will make us proud leading our varsity girls track team."
The girls' team is preparing for the first meet of the season on Feb. 11 at Parkview High School.
"I think the girls are ready," said Kelley. "They've been conditioning and practicing hard for weeks, and I can't wait to see that hard work pay off."
