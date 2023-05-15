Mr. Keith Stroud, age 60, of Newell, Ala. died on May 10, 2023. A memorial service were held on May 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Herren’s Grove Baptist Church, 19486 Co Rd 82, Woodland, AL 36280. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

