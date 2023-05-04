MANSFIELD — Let’s get “wild” at the upcoming Keeping GA Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center near Mansfield, Georgia, scheduled for Sat., May 20, 2023 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Free admission includes an array of activities that focus on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Kids can try archery, fishing, shooting sports, and solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy club. There will be outdoor exhibitors, live animal presentations, arts and crafts, prizes and more. Attendees will also get to enjoy a free hot dog lunch (while supplies last).

