The daughter of a Carrollton woman who celebrated her 100th birthday in July reflects on the “crazy, great life” her mother has lived.
Violet Eileen Vaughn-Lambert, 100, was born in Ironton, Ohio and was the youngest of 10 children. She is known to most as Eileen, but while serving in the United States Navy, her military friends referred to her as “Vi.”
According to her daughter, Deena Smith, 72, of Bowdon, while Eileen developed a love for art while she was in grade school and desired to go art school. Instead, when Eileen was 17, her friends dared her to join the military and she did.
Eileen is the daughter of the late Jesse B. Short-Vaughn and John Vaughn. After the dare, her parents had to sign paperwork to allow Eileen to leave for the Navy. According to Smith, Eileen had not asked permission beforehand, but simply enlisted herself.
“They probably want to kill her,” Smith said.
After her parents agreed to sign the paperwork to allow Eileen to leave home to go to Washington D.C., she began her position in civil services. She was actively in the Navy for two and a half years.
“I felt free to do what I wanted,” Eileen said to Smith. “I got to travel and see things I thought I’d never see.”
While she was in Washington D.C. she met United States Marine Corps Maj. Edward S. Lambert in 1942. According to Smith, Eileen stated that a lot of girls went to Washington D.C. in hopes of finding a husband. She met her friends, Rita Huggins and Rose Dennis, while living in the Navy barracks and became really close.
According to Smith, during this time military women could not be sent overseas unless they had a medical background, so Eileen never went.
“I would have gone overseas if they would’ve let me go,” Eileen said.
Eileen and Edward moved to Los Angeles, Calif. and Eileen began working as a secretary. She joined the Navy Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services (WAVES) at 21 and was a charter member.
Eileen ended her service in the Navy in 1945. She married Edward in 1946 in Pittsburg, Pa. and they started a family.
“Dad sent her a woman’s Marine Corps ring as an engagement ring because he was in maneuvers and couldn’t leave to see her. She was back in L.A. and returned to do civil service work after getting out of the Navy. He told her he’d get her a nicer ring later,” Smith said.
Edward was sent to Korea and during this time, Eileen returned to her hometown and birthed her last of four children.
In 1965, Eileen and her family moved to Carrollton. Eileen began working at West Georgia College, which is now the University of West Georgia. With her accounting experience, she received a job in the Bursar’s office.
She retired in 1986 as the accounts payable officer after 25 years with the department. Her daughter was told, “she ran a tight ship.” Smith shared a memory of one professor having to resubmit his request three times because he turned in the incorrect form to Eileen and she would not approve without the request being correctly submitted.
According to Smith, over the years, Eileen has endured a lot of loss. She lost one of her daughters when she was 18 months old, when she walked outside into the river and drowned. She lost her husband in 1998 and her son suddenly the same year. In addition to them, her parents and siblings have all passed away.
She is currently under the care of her daughter, Lesa Pitts. According to Smith, Eileen never hesitates to speak her mind and give anyone advice. She spends her days watching Andy Griffith’s television show.
Eileen celebrated her 100th birthday on July 25 and had her two daughters, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren celebrating with her.
Eileen had read that a woman who turned 106 in Bowdon and said “maybe I’ll make it.”
