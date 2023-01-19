The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday is a day that calls us to remember his legacy. Many of us posted a quotation and an image on our social media. The greater call is to keep the movement going the other 364 days of the year. The formation of the beloved community, rooted in King’s Christian faith, is ongoing as each of us does our part to love our neighbors and serve the common good.

While Dr. King would be grateful that his legacy continues, he would be disappointed that the three pillars of the movement—racial equality, eradication of poverty, and the elimination of war—have yet to be achieved. I don’t think he would be surprised because he was a preacher who understood the darkness of human sin and brokenness. But I think he would have hoped that we might be a little farther along than we are.

