The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday is a day that calls us to remember his legacy. Many of us posted a quotation and an image on our social media. The greater call is to keep the movement going the other 364 days of the year. The formation of the beloved community, rooted in King’s Christian faith, is ongoing as each of us does our part to love our neighbors and serve the common good.
While Dr. King would be grateful that his legacy continues, he would be disappointed that the three pillars of the movement—racial equality, eradication of poverty, and the elimination of war—have yet to be achieved. I don’t think he would be surprised because he was a preacher who understood the darkness of human sin and brokenness. But I think he would have hoped that we might be a little farther along than we are.
While laws have changed, too many of our hearts continue to be walled in with hate and prejudice and fear. King’s movement was about securing civil rights, but as a man of faith, he believed that the human heart was the real place of transformation. He knew that lasting change comes from within the human spirit, and that the power of a changed heart, mind and spirit could outlast any government or earthly ruler. King marched for equality under the law, but he preached for human healing and transformation.
Perhaps that is why we remember so many of his words. They were not just speeches; they were prophetic sermons that summoned us to the mountaintop where the light of hope shines brightest. Even in the valley of the shadow of death, King pointed toward the ascendant path, the way to a life shaped by the cross. His Christian faith gave him courage to reach beyond the boundaries of the church and to welcome allies of all faiths into the movement. Today, people from all walks of life, all nations, and all faiths honor Dr. King as a spiritual leader whose words and actions align with the heart of all human-divine narratives.
Dr. King would have been 94 this week. I know some people that age and older who are still vibrant and healthy. The oldest person in Georgia, Nineia Willis, turned 114 on January 14. Her 90-year-old sister is her caregiver in the home they share. The civil rights movement and Dr. King are not pages in a history book to them. They lived through that time, as did others. And they continue to live in a world that has yet to become the beloved community. If Dr. King were still alive and able, I suspect he would still be preaching and marching for change.
Every generation has to learn and remember the past anew if we are going to make progress. We have to unlearn and let go of ideas and ways of doing things that segregate and discriminate, and we must seek ways to connect and embrace. History has to come off the page and into the work we do to keep the movement going. Discrimination, poverty, and war still bring death in our world. There is still much work to be done.
I’ve been thinking about what I can do beyond a day to keep the dream alive. Dr. King’s message was ultimately the message of Christ, that we are called to love our neighbors because they bear the image of God. If I can look at each person I know and each stranger I meet as a beloved child of God, then perhaps my way of looking at the world will be grounded in God’s love. And if I look at the world through a lens of divine love, then perhaps I will walk with a deeper compassion the path to which I’m called.
When the spirit in each of us is motivated by love, the movement flourishes. Someone asked Dr. King what he believed about the meaning of love. He wrote, “Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God.”
