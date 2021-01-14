“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. In a real sense all life is inter-related. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
— “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” Martin Luther King, Jr.
Today, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would be 92 years old. This week, I took a moment to read again his prophetic “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” It’s a public letter written on April 16, 1963, in response to a letter from eight Alabama clergy leaders who urged a cessation of direct, non-violent demonstrations. Like the imprisoned Apostle Paul, he writes with conviction and compassion.
Injustice is a spiritual concern. In his letter Dr. King cites the prophets as voices of protest against injustice to the powerful rulers of their time. The modern civil rights movement was born in the black church, and many of its leaders, including Dr. King, were pastors who preached the Gospel on Sunday and marched for justice and an end to segregation through the week. After all, it was Moses who first confronted Pharaoh and demanded that he “let my people go!” Protest against the political and social powers of injustice is a Biblical tradition carried in the hearts and souls of those whose bodies were enslaved for over 400 years.
How might people of faith consider the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol alongside Dr. King’s ideas about the inter-relatedness of all life and our inescapable network of mutuality?
In our fractured nation, the idea that what affects you directly also affects me indirectly (or maybe even directly) might wake us up to our connectedness. What happened at the Capitol last week might seem far away for most of us, but each person who was a violent perpetrator, a silent protester, or a go-along with the crowd rioter comes from a family and a community where they are known and loved. Evil as their actions were on that day, they are still our neighbors.
The people elected to serve our country and all the staff, including the Capitol Police, are people who belong to a family and a community where they are known and loved. In the middle of the attack, people were texting their loved ones, telling them that they loved them. You do that when you aren’t sure you’ll be able to say those words in person. Five people died, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
Each person in the awful scenario Jan. 6 has a story, a history, a connection to others in our world. They are all inter-related humans caught in a network of mutuality. That’s important to remember for all of us, because the temptation to dehumanize or make others “less than” created the events of Jan. 6. Dehumanization created slavery and Nazi Germany, apartheid and Jim Crow.
Dr. King understood our inter-relatedness and our inescapable network of mutuality as spiritual realities that call people of faith to see every human being as part of the interconnected whole of humanity. What you do affects me. What I do affects you. We are mutually bound together in community, and our words and our actions can hurt or heal. Jan. 6’s words and actions hurt, destroyed and endangered our democracy.
Those who spoke and acted through violence on Jan. 6 must be held accountable through every legal and moral means available. For people of faith, accountability includes practices of prayer, repentance, forgiveness, atonement and reconciliation. These practices prevent us from dehumanizing those with whom we disagree, even those who dehumanize us. We practice prophetic justice through protest and prayer, even as we work to see the humanity in our enemies.
When Jesus calls us to love our enemies, it’s to keep us from dehumanizing them and ourselves. Hate drives humanity from us all. Love strengthens the network of mutuality.
Christians and other people of faith are called to pray and protest in ways that keep our common humanity at the center of our words and actions. There is no better way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday than to work for the beloved community of the Christ he loved and followed. In other words, love one another and speak up against injustice anywhere and everywhere.
