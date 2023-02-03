Keep Carroll Beautiful has scheduled a number of events during February and on into the spring, according to the organization's most recent newsletter.
From February 11 to 26, the 2023 Community Appearance Index is planned. Formerly known as the Litter Index, is an audit of Carroll County roads. Each of the six county commission districts is represented by a designated route that includes 10 sections that are assessed.
The routes do not change from year to year, which provides insight into litter trends and allows Keep Carroll Beautiful leadership to map and plan litter cleanups.
Volunteers have different roles in the audit. While some drive vehicles, other navigate and three to four volunteers observe and record the type and volume of litter that is observed.
Specific information about the project includes:
- Teams of four (or more)- family members and friends- are needed. Middle and high school students can participate.
- A driver/navigator team follows the route, and the navigator announces the start and end of the scoring section. Score sheets provided by KCP are used to note the trash score for each section that is surveyed. Routes are scored on a scale of 1 to 4, ranging from minimal or no little to extremely littered.
- The longest routes take no more than two hours to complete.
- Any day between February 11 and 16 that is acceptable to the volunteers can be used.
Because of assistance from the Carroll County Extension Office, two dates are offered for the "ride-along" option:
- February 15 - Morning: This group will leave around 9 a.m. and complete the route by noon
- February 22- Early Afternoon: this group will leave around 12 noon and complete the route by 3 p.m.
For additional information, to sign up as a volunteer for the Community Appearance Index or to get updates on many of the other Keep Carroll Beautiful projects, activities and initiatives that are held throughout the year, go to the KCP website, keepcarrollbeautiful.org, or call 678-321-4816.
Other upcoming events include:
- Great Greenbelt Cleanup- April 1
- Spring Tired of Tires- April 15-22
- Spring Electronics Recycling- April 22
- Household Hazardous Waste Disposal and Paper Shredding- May 20
- Fall Electronics Recycling- October 7
- Fall Tired of Tires- November 11-18
Why recycle? Because it saves energy, conserves natural resources, and lessens burdens on landfills---all of which helps keeps Carroll County beautiful.
From the Adopt-A-Trail and Adopt-A-Road opportunities to a variety of annual recycling events (electronics, paint, tires, and paper-shredding), the organization, through its leadership and many volunteers, have worked countless hours to live up to its name- Keep Carroll Beautiful- since it was established in 2005.
