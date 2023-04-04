Keep Carroll Beautiful Ribbon-Cutting

Laura Richards (center), founder and chair of the Friends of the Carrollton GreenBelt and a long-time supporter of Keep Carroll Beautiful, used the large ceremonial scissors at Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for the organization's headquarters on Bradley Street in Carrollton. She was joined at the ceremony by a large group of City of Carrollton and Carroll County government leaders and other citizens.

 PHOTO BY NOAH SCHROYER/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Keep Carroll Beautiful hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new office at 213 Bradley Street in Carrollton on Tuesday.

Prior to moving to the Bradley street property, Keep Carroll Beautiful (KCB), the certified Keep America Beautiful affiliate serving Carroll County, spent more than a decade at the location on Dixie Street as a guest of Tanner Health System.

Trending Videos