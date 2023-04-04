Keep Carroll Beautiful hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new office at 213 Bradley Street in Carrollton on Tuesday.
Prior to moving to the Bradley street property, Keep Carroll Beautiful (KCB), the certified Keep America Beautiful affiliate serving Carroll County, spent more than a decade at the location on Dixie Street as a guest of Tanner Health System.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity granted to us by Tanner,” said Martyna Griffin, Executive Director of Keep Carroll Beautiful. “It allowed us to build our organization and focus on the mission to engage the citizens of Carroll County in taking responsibility for improving our community’s environment.”
With the plans for the Dixie Street building changing, KCB had an opportunity to find a permanent office location.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from Laura Richards, founder and chair of the Friends of Carrollton GreenBelt and a long-time supporter of Keep Carroll Beautiful. Her generous contribution made the move possible.
“This new office will not only provide space for administrative tasks and meetings, but also serve as a hub of operations for recycling, litter, beautification, and education programs in Carroll County,“ said Richards .
“It will allow Keep Carroll Beautiful to continue programs like the Adopt-A-Trail and the Great GreenBelt Cleanup that attract hundreds of volunteers working toward a common goal of clean, green, and beautiful Carroll County,” she noted.
According to Griffin, the site has great visibility and is located in the county's seat of government.
"We already had visitors stopping by to ask questions about our programs and events. I truly believe the new office will allow us to better serve the community." Griffin added.
The members of Keep Carroll Beautiful extended an invitation to citizens to visit the 213 Bradley Street office and learn more about recycling events, litter prevention, and beautification programs.
Through education, litter programs, beautification efforts, and recycling events, the organization is working toward the goal of a clean, green, safe, and beautiful community. Since 2005, Keep Carroll Beautiful and many local partners have diverted tons of hazardous materials from landfills and sent those materials to certified recycling centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.