Keep Carroll Beautiful hosting electronics recycling event April 30

Old, outdated, and broken, and unused electronics equipment cluttering your home and business storerooms? Then mark this Saturday, April 30 on your calendar and start freeing up space by taking advantage of Keep Carroll Beautiful's "Spring Electronics Recycling" project.
Partnering with Strong Sustainable Southwire and the City of Villa Rica, KCB will host the annual spring event on Saturday between 9 am and 1 p.m. at two locations in Carroll County.
The amnesty event is free and open to all residents of Carroll County. Drop-off locations will be located at Southwire’s Corporate Parking Lot at 1 Southwire Drive in Carrollton and the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex (V-Plex) at 1605 Highway 61 in Villa Rica.
During E-Recycling, participants drop off old, broken, and/or unusable electronics, cords and cables, and batteries at the designated location. KCB then ships the material to a recycling facility.
The e-recycling event area is staged in a large parking lot where cars line up along drop-off zones. KCB volunteers will take the recycling materials out of the vehicles. Most participants are in and out of the event area within 5 minutes.
Following completion of the drop-offs, the electronics are locked in large trailers and transported to Atlanta Recycling Solution, LLC, a recycling company certified in data safety. The company extracts various materials from the recycled items that are later used in the manufacture of new products.
During the two E-Recylcing evens held by Keep Carroll Beautiful in 2021, Carroll County residents recycled 60,671 pounds of electronics.
Other KCB recycling amnesty events scheduled this year, include:
- Household Hazardous Waste (May 14)
- Fall Electronics Recycling (October 15)
- Fall Tired of Tires Amnesty (November 12-19)
The organization reported that volunteers are still needed for these events. Interested persons should sign up through KCB’s website: www.keepcarrollbeautiful.org.
Detailed information about this event can be found at www.keepcarrollbeautiful.org, as well as on the organization's social media pages. Questions should be emailed to info@keepcarrollbeautiful.org or call 678-321-4816.
Keep Carroll Beautiful is the certified Keep America Beautiful affiliate serving Carroll County, Georgia. Through education, litter programs, beautification efforts, and recycling events, our organization is working towards the goal of a clean, green, safe, and beautiful community. Since 2005, Keep Carroll Beautiful and many local partners have diverted tons of hazardous materials from landfills and, if possible, sent those materials to certified recycling centers.
