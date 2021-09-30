Looking to unload those electronics and other items lying around that haven’t worked in years?
Keep Douglasville Beautiful is holding its Fall Electronics and Scrap Metal Recycle event on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the overflow parking lot at the church, located at 9190 Campbellton St. in Douglasville.
In addition to recycling, the Douglas County Lions Club will be accepting used eyeglasses and hearing aids for its Lighthouse Foundation. The Lions Club will also be selling barbecue plates that are bagged for quick drive-thru pick up for $5 as well as whole Boston Butts for $30 as a fundraiser.
The Electronics and Scrap Metal Recycle event is a biannual event held in the spring and fall.
All electronics and anything metal will be accepted for recycling, according to information on the city’s website. There is a $5 charge for each monitor or TV dropped off at the event, but recycling all other items is free.
Examples of the items that will be accepted are:
• All Electronic Equipment: Computers, laptops, stereos, radios, home audio, speakers, printers, scanners, fax machines, copiers, CRT/LCD monitors, VCR/DVD/Blu-Ray players, cable boxes, game systems — Nintendo, Sega, Xbox, etc., cell phones, tablets, wiring, cables, electrical cords, etc.
• Large and Small Appliances and Exercise Equipment: Refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, curling irons, treadmills, ellipticals, etc.
• Lawn Equipment and Yard Furniture: Lawn mowers, weed eaters, lawn tools, etc.
• Other Examples of Metal Items: Engines, transmissions, old car parts, car batteries, cars, metal coat hangers, metal furniture household fixtures- faucets, electrical switches, scrap metal, etc.
• Other: Household goods, clothing and shoes (in gently used condition)
For more information about the recycling, contact KDB at info@keepdouglasvillebeautiful.org. For more information about the Lions Club and the barbecue fundraiser, email douglascountylions@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.