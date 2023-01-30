Kayla Michelle McKnight, 28, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
She was born Dec. 13, 1994 in Sacramento, California.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 8:43 pm
Kayla Michelle McKnight, 28, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
She was born Dec. 13, 1994 in Sacramento, California.
According to Kayla’s wishes she was cremated. No services planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.