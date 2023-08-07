Mrs. Kaye Lovvorn Ferguson, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 7, 2023. She was 71.

Mrs. Ferguson was born in Carrollton, Georgia on May 14, 1952 to the late Winford Ralph Lovvorn and Ina Lovvorn Cohen. She was retired from the University of West Georgia and was a dedicated member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Service information

Aug 9
Visitation
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Rainwater Funeral Home
317 North Carroll Street
Bowdon, GA 30108
