Mrs. Kaye Lovvorn Ferguson, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 7, 2023. She was 71.
Mrs. Ferguson was born in Carrollton, Georgia on May 14, 1952 to the late Winford Ralph Lovvorn and Ina Lovvorn Cohen. She was retired from the University of West Georgia and was a dedicated member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timmie Byron Lovvorn.
Survivors include her husband, Sam Ferguson; her brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Sandra Lovvorn; her nephew, Chris Lovvorn and his wife, Susanne; and her great nieces and nephew, Laney, Hannah, and Justin.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m in the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Rev. Stephen Peeples will officiate. After the service and in accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
