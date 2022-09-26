The University of West Georgia soccer team rode a season high 34 shots to a 4-1 victory over the Shorter Hawks on Sunday afternoon at University Field.
The Wolves (5-3-1, 3-1-1 GSC) set many season high's on Sunday, including goals, assists, points, shots, and shots on goal. The high intensity offensive charge was led by freshman Kenna Kay, who recorded her first two career collegiate goals.
"We wanted to get some valuable minutes for some of the freshmen that haven't seen the field much this season. We tried to keep the challenge of keeping the intensity high and holding those standards that we've put in place," said head coach Stacey Balaam.
In the first half, West Georgia produced 19 shots, with 12 being on target. Cassidi Thomas got the scoring started early, as she took a cross from Catherine Reeves and placed it in the net in the second minute of the contest.
Later in the half, Kenna Kay took an Ally Shinall pass and found the goal for the first time in her career in the 39th minute, as the lead was pushed to 2-0, which would be the halftime score.
Ten minutes out of the half, senior Abby McGlamery scored for the first time this season on a corner kick from Sadie Prince to push the lead to 3-0.
In the 57th minute, Shorter found the goal for just the third time this season, and the first time against a Gulf South Conference opponent when Ciara Chacon caught the UWG defense out of position, and trimmed the lead to 3-1.
"We were disappointed that we conceded, and we were a little sloppy in the back on some things that we work on on a regular basis. That was the one thing that stood out," said Balaam.
In the games final minutes, Kenna Kay found the net once again after Wynter Golston sent a cross into the box, extending the lead to 4-1, which was the final of the game.
"I'm happy that we got the win and had a lot of different contributors on the day that contributed statistically," said Balaam.
West Georgia finished with 34 shots, with 22 being on goal, which is a new school record. The Wolves also took a season high 15 corner kicks in the contest.
The Wolves are back in action on Friday night when they take on the Delta State Lady Statesmen at University Field at 5 p.m.
