UWG Soccer 9-28-22

West Georgia had 22 shots on goal in a 4-1 win over Shorter this past weekend.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

The University of West Georgia soccer team rode a season high 34 shots to a 4-1 victory over the Shorter Hawks on Sunday afternoon at University Field.

The Wolves (5-3-1, 3-1-1 GSC) set many season high's on Sunday, including goals, assists, points, shots, and shots on goal. The high intensity offensive charge was led by freshman Kenna Kay, who recorded her first two career collegiate goals.

Trending Videos