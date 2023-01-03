Ms. Kay Lambert Sweetalla, age 61 of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born on June 12, 1961, the daughter of the late Kenneth W. Lambert and the late Kathleen Lambert.
Kay received her Associates Degree in Accounting from Carroll Tech and she worked for the City of Villa Rica in Customer Service. She was a Christian by faith and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. Kay will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
