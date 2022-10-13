Kenna Kay of women's soccer and football's Jaxton Carson have been named this week's UWG Student-Athletes of the Week.
Both are repeat recipients of the weekly honor, with Carson winning it for the second straight week.
Kay scored the Wolves' only goal of the weekend which equalized Friday night's draw against the Christian Brothers Buccaneers. The freshman forward now has three goals on the season.
Carson rushed 31 times for 148 yards and three rushing touchdowns in Saturday's loss against the nationally ranked West Florida Argonauts. Along with the back to back nomination of Athlete of the Week, the Phenix City, AL native has made history in becoming the first UWG player to have 100-yard, three touchdown performances in back-to-back games.
Also nominated for Female Student Athlete of the Week were Sanai Young (Women's Volleyball), Autumn Mayes (Women's Volleyball), Coley Branum (Women's Cross Country).
Also receiving nominations for Male Student-Athlete of the Week were Devonte Mathews (Football) and Trent Jackson (Men's Cross Country).
