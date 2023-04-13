Mrs. Katrina Lanning, age 23 of Rockmart passed away suddenly April 9, 2023.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home for 1 hour prior to the service
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 5:19 pm
Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. from The Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Denson officiating.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica, in charge of arrangements.
