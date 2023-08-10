Mrs. Kathy Wynn, age 69, of Villa Rica, Georgia died on Aug. 6, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023 at Noon at 21st Century Leadership Ekklesia of Jesus Christ, 614 Atlantic Ave, Bremen, GA 30110, Ambassador A. Lee Henderson, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Garden, Villa Rica, GA. Viewing will be Friday Aug. 11, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Courageous conversations
- Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container
- Carrollton man arrested with help of FLOCK camera
- UWG breaks fundraising record
- John Pruitt discusses civil rights leadership at VR luncheon
- Temple votes on 13 agenda items
- Carrollton man arrested in Atlanta following shooting
- "Mighty Hero Home" is available for purchase
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian dead after being hit on Highway 61
- Passenger arrested for possession charges during traffic stop
- McPherson resigns, will run for Mayor
- Carrollton launches Trojan Newtwork
- Leah Townsend Weaver
- Don Wallace Dedman, Sr.
- Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle leaves joint practice against Falcons with apparent injury
- Major Meth trafficker sentenced to 30 years without parole
- Severe storm causes damage throughout county
- Big Chic oil thieves arrested
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.