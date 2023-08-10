Mrs. Kathy Wynn, age 69, of Villa Rica, Georgia died on Aug. 6, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023 at Noon at 21st Century Leadership Ekklesia of Jesus Christ, 614 Atlantic Ave, Bremen, GA 30110, Ambassador A. Lee Henderson, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Garden, Villa Rica, GA. Viewing will be Friday Aug. 11, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Wynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.