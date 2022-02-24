Kathy Wright

Kathy L. Wright, 63, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesdasy, Feb. 15, 2022.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1958, in Carrollton, daughter to the late Junior Wright and the late Jackie League Wright.

She is survived by

her daughter, Ryan Elliott; son, Michael Chambers; sister, Brenda Massey; brother, Jimmy Wright; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Robert Massey officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Kathy Wright, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 26
Visitation
Saturday, February 26, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Memorial
Saturday, February 26, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.

Trending Videos