Kathy Patterson

Mrs. Kathy Brewer Patterson, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

Kathy was born in Florence, Alabama, on Sept. 22, 1945, the daughter of the late Buford Brewer and Viola Berlin Brewer.

She grew up in Decatur, Alabama, where she graduated from Decatur High in 1963. She became a licensed cosmetologist and worked for Rainey’s Beauty Salons.

In 1979, along with her husband Tony, she moved to Guntersville, Alabama, to raise her family. Once her children left home, Kathy began managing retail stores for Goody’s Clothing Company, which led to her relocating to Carrollton, Georgia, where she spent the last 30 years of her life. She started at Lowe’s when they opened the Carrollton location and worked there until she retired in 2017.

Kathy was an active member of Christ Fellowship Church and later, Renew Church. Her talents were many; including gardening, cooking, sewing, and dancing, but her greatest joy was being “Grammy” to six grandchildren.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Monica Patterson, of Daphne, Alabama; daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and Scott Kiser of Carrollton; grandchildren, Ansleigh Kiser (Billy) Lonas, Lindsay Kiser, Danielle Kiser, Preston Kiser, Mackenzie Patterson, Taylor Patterson and great-granddaughter, Addison James Lonas.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Tony Allen Patterson, Sr.

Funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Marc Limbaugh officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.

Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. CST (Alabama time).

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Service information

Sep 10
Visitation
Friday, September 10, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 10
Funeral Service
Friday, September 10, 2021
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 11
Interment
Saturday, September 11, 2021
12:00PM
Roselawn Cemetery
741 Danville Rd. SW
Decatur, AL 35601
