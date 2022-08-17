Mrs. Kathy Miller, age 64, of Carrollton, Ga. died on August 10, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on TODAY August 18, 2022 at noon at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

