Kathryn Higgs

Kathryn Truitt Barthlow Higgs, age 82 of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
She was born on June 29, 1939, in Miami Beach, Florida, the daughter of the late Georgia Barthlow.
Kathryn worked as a telephone operator at Southern Bell for many years before retiring. After retirement, she worked for many years at the Herbs and More in Carrollton.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Harcourt Higgs; and son, Paul Higgs.
She is survived by her children, Keith & Neva Higgs, Kevin and Lori Higgs, Kelly and David Skinner all of Carrollton, and Kathy and Todd Young of Bowdon; nineteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated and there is no service scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society at www.carrollcountyhumane.org/donate/
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .
