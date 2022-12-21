Kathryn A. Yates Stogner, 82, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on December 16, 2022.
She was born on December 3, 1940 in West Point, Georgia to the late Harold Yates and Irene Potts Yates Bradley. She retired as a secretary from the Georgia Pardons and Paroles Board in Atlanta.
Known and Kathy or Kat to her family and friends, she loved and she loved big! She loved and owned several dachshunds over the years. She also loved flowers, especially roses and African violets. She loved to read and watch true crime books and shows. Her favorite color was purple. She was an amazing cook and everyone loved her sweet tea. She absolutely loved country music and her all-time favorites were George Strait, Alan Jackson, and although he wasn’t technically country, Elvis. She was a huge inspiration to many and will be missed by everyone that knew her. But most of all, she loved her friends and her family as her world.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious son, Kenneth; her sweet sister, Donna Yates; her wonderful in-laws who loved her as one of their own, Savoy and Myrtle Stogner; as well as several other loving family members.
Left behind to carry on her legacy are her daughters, Kay (Tommy) Smith of Bowdon, Georgia and Kim (Eddie) Waddle of Forsyth, Georgia; her grandchildren, whom she loved as her own, Scott (Mary Beth) Stogner of Athens, Georgia, Sierra (Kyle) Martin of Carrollton, Georgia, Hannah (Greg) Stogner also of Carrollton, Adam (Amberly) Waddle, Amanda Waddle, and Amisha (Brian) Moore, all of Forsyth, Georgia; her brother, Mitchell (Grace) Yates of Ephesus, Georgia, her sister, Beth (Bob) Morgan of Carrollton, Georgia, her step-grandchildren, Andy Smith of Americus, Georgia and Ginger Longmire of Jacksonville, Florida; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a huge number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned after Christmas and will be announced soon.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so can make contributions in Mrs. Stogner’s memory to one of her favorite charities, ASPCA (www.aspca.org).
