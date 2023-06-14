Kathrine “Diane” (Smith) Jenkins, 74, of Villa Rica has passed into the loving arms of our Creator on May 27, 2023, after a tragic house fire.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 8:23 pm
Kathrine “Diane” (Smith) Jenkins, 74, of Villa Rica has passed into the loving arms of our Creator on May 27, 2023, after a tragic house fire.
She was born on June 13, 1948, in Atlanta, Ga. to Claude Warren Smith and Frances Catherine (Beall) Smith.
Diane was a humble and kind-hearted soul, always seeking to serve others and give back to her community. She opened her home to several children in need by becoming a foster parent and hosted foreign exchange students, displaying her gratitude and respect for all of creation. Diane was an avid supporter of animal welfare, frequently donating to and adopting from local animal shelters. Unfortunately, her beloved menagerie of pets also perished in the fire with her. She devoted many happy years as a caregiver to both of her parents before their passing.
Diane’s favorite pastimes included spending time with family, thrift store shopping, traveling, and attending church services. She also loved keeping up with friends old and new, faithfully corresponding with cherished pen pals and former exchange students for many decades.
Diane was a founding member of the Fairs & Squares square dance club, a member of the Lion’s Club, and Parents Without Partners, as well as multiple church singles, and senior citizen groups.
Diane retired in 2010 from the State of Georgia Department of Human Services. She was a faithful member of People’s Baptist Church in Dallas, Ga., and regularly attended evening services at Happy Valley Baptist Church in Villa Rica where she expressed her gratitude for all of God’s blessings.
Diane was married to Dan L. Jenkins from January 1967 to September 1984 and is survived by her daughters from that union, Teresa (Jenkins) Martin, with husband Steve Martin, and Cathy (Jenkins) Durden, with partner David Pledger; sisters, Sheila (Smith) Bellamy, with husband Dennis Bellamy, Patricia (Smith) Moe, with husband Rick Moe, and Jean (Smith) Frey, with husband Keith Frey; grandchildren, Mandy Martin, Josh Martin, Stephen Durden, with wife Shelby Durden, DJ Durden, Kendall Durden, with wife Taelor Childs, Laylah Pledger, Lucas Pledger, Danni Durden, and Charlotte Pledger; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, foster children, exchange students, and other extended family members. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Claude Warren Smith, and mother, Frances Catherine (Beall) Smith.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:00pm from the Chapel of Bellamy Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Bellamy officiating. Interment to follow at Paulding Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 13 from noon until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Diane can be made to the Paulding County Animal Shelter, 779 Industrial Blvd N, Dallas, GA 30132 (770)445-1511; or Shepherd’s Rest Ministries (Women and Children’s Shelter), P.O. Box 737 Dallas, GA 30132.
Let us remember Diane’s life of humility, gratitude, and respect for all of creation, and let her memory be a blessing unto us all. Bellamy Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kathrine “Diane” (Smith) Jenkins of Villa Rica, GA.
