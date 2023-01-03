Kathleen A. Baker, 76 of Buchanan passed away on December 28, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1946 in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of the late Quentin Mark Baker and Leone Elizabeth Steigman Baker.
Kathy was a retiree of AT&T, a Master Gardener with Carroll County and an avid animal lover.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 4 p.m. from Forest Lawn Memoria Park in Bremen with Reverend Mark Camp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in Kathy’s memory are encouraged to donate to Earl’s Hope Rescue, 1357 Old Hwy 100, Waco, GA 30182.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.