Katherine S. House, 76, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, peacefully with her children by her side.
Katherine (Kat) was born in Villa Rica, on May 31, 1946, daughter of William Horace and Velma Sued (Driver) Bradley, both preceding her. She was a devoted spouse to retired GBI Agent and Navy Veteran Samuel F. House Jr. for 43 years, 61 years counting the additionally 18 that would have been celebrated on Aug. 17.
Kat is survived by her eldest sister, Melba Downey; her son, William (Steven) House and daughter-in-law, Denise House; daughter, Kimberly Warren and son-in-law, Harold Warren; grandchildren, Megan House, Christopher House, Cory Warren, Brandy (Warren) Parrish; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Katherine was preceded in death by her sister, Reba (Bradley) Beck and brother, James Larry Bradley.
Katherine loved her back porch where she could survey her yard, flowers, birds, and hummingbirds. She had volumes of books and enjoyed word search puzzles. She loved camping with Sam.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, 770-483-7216.
To plant a tree in memory of Katherine House as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.