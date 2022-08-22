Katherine S. House, 76, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, peacefully with her children by her side.

Katherine (Kat) was born in Villa Rica, on May 31, 1946, daughter of William Horace and Velma Sued (Driver) Bradley, both preceding her. She was a devoted spouse to retired GBI Agent and Navy Veteran Samuel F. House Jr. for 43 years, 61 years counting the additionally 18 that would have been celebrated on Aug. 17.

