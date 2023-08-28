Katherine Foster Lands

Katherine Foster Lands, age 86 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Allen Lee Foster and the late Mary Emma Thompson Foster.

Katherine graduated from Heard County High School in 1955. She served as a secretary at C.M. Tanner Grocery Co. for over 50 years until her retirement in 2005.

