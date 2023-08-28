Katherine Foster Lands, age 86 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Allen Lee Foster and the late Mary Emma Thompson Foster.
Katherine graduated from Heard County High School in 1955. She served as a secretary at C.M. Tanner Grocery Co. for over 50 years until her retirement in 2005.
She cherished the time she spent with her husband Ed of 66 years and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Katherine was a longtime and faithful member of Eureka Baptist Church. Through the years, Katherine served her church as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and in the bus ministry. She was a loyal friend and mentor to many. Her sweet and caring spirit touched many lives and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Beverly & David Adams and Becky & Alan Cantrell; grandchildren, Nicole & Randall Mitchell, Anna Cantrell, and Nathan Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Emma, Tucker, and Mary Katherine Mitchell; brother and sister-in-law, David & Carolyn Foster; and sister-in-law, Lorene McKenzie.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into heaven by her husband, her long-time sweetheart Ed.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Katherine’s son-in-law Alan Cantrell officiating and eulogies will be rendered by Emma Mitchell and Johnny Tanner. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: David Adams, Lyndle Foster, Nathan Cantrell, Davey Foster, Randall Mitchell, and Johnny Tanner. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
