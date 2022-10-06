Central faced Heritage of Ringgold on Tuesday in a matchup likely to decide the top of the region standings. The defending state champion Lady Lions were ready to compete, and in a game in which star pitcher Karley Fuller pitched her 600th career strikeout, they came out on top, 2-0.
Fuller pitched all seven innings in the shutout, allowing just four hits and two walks. She ended the night with a whopping 12 strikeouts.
Central had just three hits in the whole game, but they were well-placed and timely enough to turn things around and put a pair of runs on the board, including a homer by Izzy Ripatti.
The game was scoreless through three-and-a-half innings. Not only that, but aside from a first-inning dose of walks in favor of Heritage, neither team had gotten past first base through these first few innings.
Emma Shoemaker and Fuller kick-started the Lion offense in bottom of the fourth with back to back hits. Then, next in the lineup was Leigha Adams, who hit a sacrifice fly to right field, and Central took the lead 1-0.
With strong pitching on both sides, this single run was crucial.
Fuller and the Central defense continued to keep Heritage off the scoreboard. Batting in the bottom of the sixth, Rippatti hammered back a fly ball over the center-field wall, giving the Fuller and Lady Lions one more insurance run.
Heritage popped out, stuck out, and grounded out in the seventh, and with that, Central took the game and took over the first-place spot in region 7-4A.
Following Thursday’s region matchup with Northwest Whitfield, the Lions will have two more region games left in the regular season: Southeast Whitfield County on Oct. 11 and Cedartown on the 13th. If the Lions sweep all three games, they will have secured their first-place spot through the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.