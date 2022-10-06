Fuller 600th Strikeout

Karley Fuller pitched her 600th career strikeout in a one-versus-two region matchup with Heritage (Ringgold) on Tuesday. She ended with 12 total strikeouts in the 2-0 win.

Central faced Heritage of Ringgold on Tuesday in a matchup likely to decide the top of the region standings. The defending state champion Lady Lions were ready to compete, and in a game in which star pitcher Karley Fuller pitched her 600th career strikeout, they came out on top, 2-0.

Fuller pitched all seven innings in the shutout, allowing just four hits and two walks. She ended the night with a whopping 12 strikeouts.

