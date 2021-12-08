The venues and events at which Carrollton's Karen Vance has performed during the last 10 years have been as diverse as the music that she sings and plays on the keyboard.
From The Cloister at Sea Island, one of the most upscale and elegant hotels on the east coast, to a boat cruise in Savannah, to rodeos and car shows, and to the local Kiwanis Club meeting in a college cafeteria she performs an eclectic repertoire of musical selections in front of audiences clad in tuxedos and evening gowns to overalls and jeans.
The largest event in which she has performed was The Cotton Pickin' Fair in Gay, Ga. that attracts crowds of more than 25,000 during two-day festivals held in October and May each year.
Vance's gigs of "Have Keyboard, Will Travel and Entertain" have not only brought her personal joy but have also uplifted the spirits of people from ages 9 to 90 in hospitals, veterans homes, senior centers, nursing and retirement facilities and at parties, weddings, and funerals.
"Every place and activity where I play is different," said the 72-year old native of Atlanta and resident of Carrollton for nearly 50 years, "but the playing on he bot cruise in Savannah has been my favorite so far."
"Whether it's at an auction, a charity event, or the atrium at Tanner Medical Center, it's always different," Vance explained," and the atmosphere in each setting can vary from festive and joyful to, well, sad and concerned. I try to leave them in better spirits."
She particularly enjoys playing outside.
"It's open and more casual," she explained, "but it means I had to get a generator and carry it with me for the keyboard and sound."
Vance says her goals when performing are to make the members of her audience glad that they are there and that they leave in a happier mood than when they arrived.
"I consider myself an entertainer, not a musician, and I always want to connect with my audience," Vance said.
And her appearances are certainly are not born out of a "one and done" attitude as she waits for the next engagement scheduled on her calendar.
"I practice every day," Vance said of her catalog of music which covers approximately 500 songs that range from pop and country to Motown and contemporary, as well as seasonal favorites.
As for her "seasonal work," she says December is the busiest month of the year with 13 appearances on her calendar this year. She is moving past more than 500 performances since she started her "musical tours," as she calls her performances, a decade ago.
Although she performs a variety of music ranging from pop and Motown to old gospel and contemporary, she says that “my favorite music is what I am playing right now!”
When asked what are the most commonly requested songs that she is asked to sing, she said, “I’ll Fly Away,” Ring of Fire,” and “My Girl.”
Vance's interest in singing and playing the keyboard originated in watching another local entertainer, Jerry Rogers of Bowdon.
"Jerry has been my inspiration," she said, "and I have to give credit to Terry Lowry as well."
Lowry is conductor and music director of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra.
Vance, who is a graduate of Westminster Schools in Atlanta and has a degree in elementary education from the University of Georgia and a masters degree in history from the University of West Georgia, also has a "day job" apart from her activities as an entertainer. For the past 25 years, she has served as as patient advocate/educator at the Roy Richards Cancer Center with Tanner Health System in medical and radiation oncology and as a hospice volunteer.
So what's next for Vance and her musical career? Could it be a local version of George Jones and Tammy Wynette? Presenting "Karen and Tommy" does have a nice ring to it. Many Carrollton citizens would probably pay to see that act.
She has been married to Carrollton attorney Tommy Vance for 50 years and has two sons, Casey and Andy, and three grandchildren.
