Karen Heather Kimsey, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 44 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Jessica Elizabeth Kimsey, and father, Kermit Twain Kimsey. Heather is survived by her children, Alexandra S. Johnson and Jacob L. Kimsey, and by her mother and step-father, Karen K. Davis and Ian W. Davis, all of Carrollton, Georgia.
A graduate of Central High School, Heather lived and worked in Carrollton her entire adult life with the sole ambition of being a good mother to and fierce defender of her children, whom she loved with her whole heart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Foundation for SuicidePrevention, 199 Water Street, 11th floor, New York, NY 10038.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.