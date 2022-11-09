Karen Heather Kimsey

Karen Heather Kimsey, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 44 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Jessica Elizabeth Kimsey, and father, Kermit Twain Kimsey. Heather is survived by her children, Alexandra S. Johnson and Jacob L. Kimsey, and by her mother and step-father, Karen K. Davis and Ian W. Davis, all of Carrollton, Georgia.

