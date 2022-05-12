Kareem Nazim was Carrollton's first state champion on the first day of the state track and field meet, as he out-vaulted the competition by a foot.
"I hate to use a cliche, but it's like riding on cloud nine. It's almost impossible to believe for Kareem, being state champion," said head track and field coach Jimmy Sorrells. Last year, Nazim finished third in state competition, but this year he vaulted into first place.
Nazim cleared a height of 15 feet on his state championship vault. A remarkable finish, as the next highest vaults in 6A competition were Tyler Farris from Dacula and Tyler Cash from Allatoona, who both cleared 14 feet, a foot less than Nazim's vault.
"That was one inch under my pole vault record. 15-1 is my personal record," said Nazim.
Nazim wrapped up the state title before he even tried for the 15-foot mark, as he cleared 14-6 on his first attempt at that height, the only competitor to do so. The 15-foot vault was a bit more challenging, however, as it took three attempts to clear.
"When I was on that third attempt, I was just like, I've got this. There's nothing holding me back at this point. I should just jump this and keep going. That's all I was thinking about," Nazim said.
The crowd also helped out on Nazim's third attempt, clapping in rhythm as he approached the vault. Said Nazim, "I always love the clapping because it just brings everybody together and all eyes on me."
"It's just like, now I have to get this."
After sealing a state title and clearing the 15 foot mark, Nazim kept going, attempting a personal record at 15-3 but he came up just short on all three attempts. Following his last attempt, Nazim was embraced by opponents and Carrollton faithful alike after stepping off of the vault pit.
"He works so hard, he deserves it," said coach Sorrells.
Nazim, a senior, plans to continue his pole vaulting career at the next level. "Columbus or FAMU, I have some offers, and that'd be my top two choices," he said.
He will now have a state championship to add to his resume as he moves onto this next stage.
