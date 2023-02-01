Kameron Edge is heading across the state line after he signed to play football for Jacksonville State in Alabama and will be playing linebacker for the Gamecocks. When making his decision Edge said he recognized the reputation of Jacksonville State to develop great athletes. Edge also said he felt at home when he made his visit to Jacksonville State because of the beautiful campus and he felt he fit in perfectly.
Central Defensive Coordinator Nathan Horsley has also coached Edge since he was in eighth grade. Horsley described Edge as a “diamond in the rough'' alluding to the fact many coaches wrote him off after his season ending injury. Edge only played three games his junior year but bounced back his senior year. Horsley believes that many coaches are going to be upset in a few years when they see just how talented Edge is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.