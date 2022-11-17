Kaleshia Lyons, age 29, of Villa Rica died on November 4, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday November 19, 2022 at noon at Church Without Walls (CWOW), 555 Chaucer Lane, Carrollton, GA 30117, Apostle Walter D'Andre Green, Pastor. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Villa Rica, GA. Viewing will be Friday November 18, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Kaleshia Lyons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos