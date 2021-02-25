My favorite movie of last year was “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” about Mr. Fred Rogers. He created and starred in the children’s television series “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” which ran from 1968-2001. For more than 30 years and 895 episodes, Fred Rogers invited generations of children into his world of make-believe that included music and story telling through a community of friends and puppet characters.
The movie tells the story of a journalist whose assignment to interview Mr. Rogers for Esquire invited him into the healing process of learning that feelings are “mentionable and manageable.”
The movie reminded me of a daily ritual of my early childhood. I would come home after school to see the red trolley roll out of its tunnel and get ready for a new adventure. The movie also reminded me that our adult feelings are often deeply rooted in our childhood experiences, both the positive and the negative.
Mr. Rogers recognized that if children had a way to talk about their feelings and to be reassured that their feelings were valid, then they could learn to manage them in healthy ways. He did this through imaginative storytelling and play and by telling all of us who were watching that we were unique and special just because we are who we are. It’s a beautiful message of love and acceptance that can heal a broken life and a broken world.
As we near the one-year mark of living in this pandemic, we may have mixed emotions. The vaccines have given us real hope for an end to COVID-19, but this week, we mourn for more than 500,000 people who have died.
With the devastating storms sweeping across the heartland, the last week has brought death close. One of my favorite writers, Kate Bowler, describes this time as liminal, a kind of in-between, uncertain space of waiting and listening. Things are not as bad as they were, but they are also not where we hope to end up. This liminal space creates anxiety and hope, grief and anticipation, fatigue and a restless, pent-up energy. These contradictory feelings keep us on edge and unable to focus on what is important.
Mr. Rogers’ idea that feelings should be mentionable and manageable might be just the thing we need to live in this liminal space and time.
A therapist friend shared how overwhelmed counselors are with the demands for mental health assistance. People need a safe place to talk, someone trusted to listen. When feelings are mentionable, they are manageable. When we can talk about our experiences and the difficulties of our lives through this year, then we can figure out how to manage the hardships in a healthier way. Sharing with a trusted therapist or a good friend, being fully heard and seen, connects us more deeply with ourselves and God.
The shared trauma of this past year — the loss of family time, children out of school, overflowing hospitals and death — demands that we talk about how we are feeling. When feelings are mentionable, they are manageable. Children and teenagers should be encouraged to share their feelings, positive and negative, and know that what they feel is what they feel.
There are no right or wrong feelings, just feelings. Listening is an act of love that can help a child or anyone appreciate that even with all we have experienced, the many acts of kindness, the selflessness of neighbors, the creativity and resilience of friends have carried us through.
We have renewed hope for healing and a return to the people and life we love. Until that time when we can hug and eat together without risk, talking about how we feel, sharing the depth of our pain together, is a gift we can give each other. I’m grateful for this brief space each week to be part of a community that cares and serves. Don’t forget that Sunday is Empty Bowls Sunday. We will miss being together around the table, but we can support the Carroll County Soup Kitchen through our donations at www.carrollcountysoupkitchen.org. Make some soup, put it in an empty bowl, and share your feelings with those you love.
