I have had the privilege of visiting three of the most well-known American military cemeteries — Arlington, Normandy and the Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. Each of these hallowed grounds reminds us of the cost of freedom. The sacrifices of those who served and gave their lives in war are remembered by simple white marble markers. Crosses, Stars of David and more recently the crescent moon and star of Islam denote the faith background of each soldier.
Those who serve come from communities of faith who have prayed on their behalf.
As we celebrate Memorial Day, we forget that death is at the center of this holiday. While it has become a day to picnic, go to concerts and shoot off fireworks, the original intent was to honor our war dead and to remember the lives sacrificed for freedom.
The first local Memorial Days included prayer services and hymns and decorating the graves of the fallen with flowers. The original Decoration Day, begun by a Union veteran’s organization after the Civil War, eventually came to include the slain of other wars.
In 1971, Memorial Day became a national holiday to be observed on the last Monday of May.
In December 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act, which calls all Americans to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a moment of silence to remember and give thanks for those who have given their lives in service to the nation. It’s a way to bring us back to the original intent of the day, to remember and give honor. Imagine the entire nation, stopping in silence together, bound by the loss and the sacrifice that ensure our freedom. Maybe just that one minute could connect us to our common identity as Americans in a way that seems lost these days.
As quick as we can sometimes be to beat the drums of war, those families who have made the ultimate sacrifice know the real cost of violent conflict. They know the hardships of a life of military service, and they understand that the cost of keeping the peace is often taken for granted.
I don’t want to hallow Memorial Day in a religious sense, but I do hope that people of faith would be more inclined to remember this day as the solemn observance it ought to be. The word
