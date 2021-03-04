I have a confession. I’m a huge Marvel fan. Not the comics, but the movies. During the pandemic, they have provided a much needed escape from reality, just a good, old-fashioned movie night complete with popcorn.
The latest offering is a quirky show called WandaVision. The title is a play on words. The series begins as a black and white sit-com whose stars are named Wanda and Vision. You may be familiar with them from the Avengers universe. Eventually, the audience learns there is a play within a play, and WandaVision is being watched by a group of government agents on the “outside” of a force field around the town of Westview, New Jersey.
I won’t say more in case you haven’t been watching on Friday nights when the latest episode drops.
This past Friday, there was a sweet flashback scene with Wanda and Vision. They are sitting in her room watching an old sit-com. Wanda is mourning the death of her brother Pietro. Vision, who is still kind of a new-born being, senses her grief, and in one beautiful line he gives the perfect theological commentary on our current pandemic year. He says, “What is grief, but love persevering?”
When I heard that, I thought about all the people I know and the ones I don’t know but have read or heard about who are grieving this year. What is their grief, but love persevering? We grieve because we love, and when we grieve, our love grows stronger, strong enough to bridge the great divide of death.
That is why this time has been so hard: our grieving rituals have been curtailed. Funerals and memorial services have been made small or postponed. Our way to persevere in love through grief has been short-circuited by the inability to gather and share our grief.
It’s not just grief for the dead. We grieve for all we have lost — jobs, school, homes, community, celebrations, and the normal social connections that help us through the hard times. We have lost people and ways of being that we love. Our grief is immense, and yet, what is grief but love persevering?
We tell stories about those we have loved and lost. Every evening, the news broadcasts highlight the lives of those lost to COVID-19. They share stories of teachers, doctors, nurses, shopkeepers, artists, musicians, grandparents, children, neighbors and friends whose interconnected lives leave us grieving because they were loved. Even though I may not know them, I know someone like them, and I know friends who are grieving.
Despite our social distancing and the lack of social gatherings, I have felt more connected to those I love and the larger community through this time. I have needed that connection because to lose it would mean that love is lost. Our collective grief is a way to ensure that love is not lost.
Together we grieve because we love, and our love is stronger than death. Our love will persevere and create a world where the loss is bearable and we grow stronger through love.
It’s still early to say what this past year will mean. By the time we are out of the pandemic, it may be close to two years. What I do know, however, is that acts of kindness and love have created the connections we have all needed to keep going. We may share in a collective grief, but we also share in a collective hope demonstrated by the way we care for each other, friend and stranger alike.
Grief is ultimately a work of hope because love persevering looks ahead and not behind. Grief is a way of calling us into the future where all we have lost is filled with a deeper, more tender love, and we are shown a path toward healing and wholeness.
It’s too early to say where WandaVision is going to take us, but if you know anything about Marvel, it’s that life and death are never what they seem. Theologically speaking, resurrection is a probability to be weighed against a universe that seems to bend toward life. Love surpasses all, even death.
