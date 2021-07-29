Several years ago, Bishop Reuben Job wrote a small book, "Three Simple Rules: A Wesleyan Way of Living," that reminded Methodists all over the world of something we had forgotten: the General Rules.
John Wesley, the founder of the 18th century English revival movement that became the Methodist Church, set three rules to guide the societies in their life together. The rules were simple: Do no harm. Do good. Attend upon all the ordinances of God.
Bishop Job simplified the third rule, “Stay in love with God.” Three simple rules by which to live as faithful disciples of Jesus have sustained generations of Methodists.
The first rule, “Do no harm” is often mistakenly attributed to the Hippocratic Oath. Perhaps because John Wesley took a deep interest in healthcare and even wrote a small book called "Primitive Physick: An Easy and Natural Method of Curing Most Diseases."
Whether a doctor or a preacher, a Methodist or a Presbyterian, the first rule, Do no harm, is something we should all live by. Whatever we do, let’s not make things worse than they already are.
In a world where the harm caused by human beings every day breaks the heart of God, “Do no harm” could be a constant prayer. Let me do no harm to another human being today. Let me do no harm to myself or those I love. Let me do no harm to my neighbor, my friend, my co-worker, the strangers I pass along the way. Let me do no harm to the planet or the creatures, great and small, for which I am responsible. Let me do no harm to my enemies.
That last is a tall order, but it’s there throughout the Bible. Jesus made it clear, “Love your enemies.” Just keep praying.
The second rule, “Do good.” John Wesley really loved this one. He added a very descriptive phrase:
Do all the good you can,
by all the means you can,
in all the ways you can,
in all the places you can,
at all the times you can,
to all the people you can,
as long as ever you can.
He was nothing if not thorough. Do good, all the good you can, to everyone, in every way, all the time. Don’t stop doing good. Look for ways to do good to everyone you meet. Make doing good a daily discipline, a way of life, the main thing.
You see, Wesley had a deep faith in God and a deep faith that those God created were made to do good. God looked upon the creation and blessed it and called it good, and that goodness is in our DNA.
It can get pretty mucked up sometimes, but good remains the purpose of humanity. Do good. We are made for it. Just keep praying.
The third rule supports the first two: Stay in love with God. Love for God means doing no harm and doing good. Love for God extends to our life together.
The symbol of Christian faith is a cross made of two beams. The vertical beam is God’s love for us and our love for God. The horizontal beam is our love for each other. Love for God is something we do through daily spiritual disciplines like prayer, reading Scripture, worship, the Sacraments, fellowship and service.
Staying in love with God means learning to love each other more fully. How can we claim to love God and hate a brother or sister? When we look at each other, do we see the face of God in our neighbor? Keep praying.
A rule, in the spiritual sense, is something that helps us measure our lives. It’s something that gives us a standard, a way in which to walk in faith, giving attention to what truly matters.
Ancient monastic societies created rules by which to live. John Wesley’s three simple rules give us a way to live well and faithfully in our times.
Now, more than ever, we might take up these simple rules for our life in community, letting them shape and guide us into people who truly love as God loves. For the goal of the Christian life, of human life, is simply to love.
Just keep praying.
