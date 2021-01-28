Her head was hurting. Not the kind of headache cured with a couple of pills. Not even a migraine that feels like there is an engine pulsing in your temples. This headache was splitting her head and her soul wide open. This was cancer, and she was dying slowly from a tumor that had overtaken the stem of her brain. I sat by her bed and asked what I could do. Sing, she said. Sing the Lord’s Prayer.
I’m a singer, but not a soloist. My voice blends well in a choir, and I read music well enough to pick up my part quickly. The Lord’s Prayer, the one sung at weddings and funerals, the one that soars at the end just before is falls to a quiet denouement, is not for a choir voice. But when a friend who is dying with cancer and needs relief from a massive headache commands you to sing, you do it.
As I was cleaning out old letters, I came across a note from Sharon, my friend, written a few months later. Thank you, she said, for singing. It helped. Prayer always helped.
Prayer, as it turns out, is one of those universal human expressions. All cultures, religions, sects and tribes pray in some way. Muslims pray five times a day. Jews place folded up prayers into the cracks of the western wall in Jerusalem. The Book of Common Prayer guides the Anglican communion around the globe. Even in the empty cathedrals of Europe, prayers are offered throughout the day.
Meditation and contemplative prayer have become mainstream.
It seems that human beings are wired for prayer. We are praying people, and the practices and postures from various traditions share a common expectation of human-divine connection.
Prayer is a unifying force across the world. Even among the diversity of Christian expression, the Lord’s Prayer, with a few adjustments, continues to be prayed by the faithful. Whether you say debts or trespasses is not important. What is important is that this prayer, with all its rich history and musical adaptation, sits at the center of our eucharistic celebration and prayers of the people.
No matter what language or version is used, the Lord’s Prayer says it all — Father in heaven, kingdom come, daily bread, forgiveness, and salvation from the time of trial. Glory forever! Christians from all over the world could gather and pray this prayer together and our hearts and souls would converge in one rhythm.
In this time of isolation and division, prayer humbles us, shows us our place before God and with each other. The reason so many people pray with heads bowed, on their knees or prostrate is that prayer takes us into the deepest reflection. Prayer calls us to be known before God, honest with ourselves, and that is a humbling thing.
It brings us to our knees. And from that position, we might look around and see that others are on the same level with us.
Prayer draws us together in our humility, especially when the world as we know it has fallen apart. We have nowhere to go but down until we find ourselves caught in God’s grace. Prayer is the safety net that keeps us from dying from the fall and grabs hold of us and heals us.
It might just be that as a new president takes office and the wheels of government chart a new course, the one thing we could all do together with one voice and one heart is pray — not for our side, but for God’s abundant grace to help us hear the beating hearts of our neighbors louder than our own. And if we pay attention and really listen, we could hear together the beating heart of God’s love flowing through the creation, a powerful prayer for justice and peace and the healing we all need.
As I sang, I could hear another voice, a stronger voice, coming into being. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory forever.
