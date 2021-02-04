This Tuesday, I’ll be joining several of our community’s pastors and spiritual leaders in “A Night for Unity and Prayer for Our Community and Nation.” It starts at 5:30 pm at the Freedom Drive-in at 1625 Bankhead Ave.
The organizers are three friends and community leaders — Jodie Goodman, Cawanna Brown and Michael McDowell. I’ve learned over the years that when Jodie Goodman, who is the director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, asks me to do something, I should say yes. She has a big, bold heart for those who struggle in this world, and she never does anything without prayer. When she invited me to be part of this event, I cleared my calendar.
Everyone is invited to come, stay in your car, and tune in through the radio broadcast. This way, we can pray together and keep everyone safe from Covid-19. Brilliant! You can find all the information on Facebook. Just type in Carroll County United — Parking Lot Prayer Vigil in the search field.
The pray-ers include Anglo, African-American, and Latino folk, and yours truly who usually represents the Asian-American community. This is all to say that, for a gathering designed to unite us, the organizers have done a great job of representing the cultural diversity of our community. I hope the attendees will follow suit. So, come on out and pray with us!
Speaking of prayer, I am reminded of the beautiful inaugural poem by Ms. Amanda Gorman, the young poet laureate. It was so prayerful that it felt like we went to church. I encourage you to find the poem online and read the whole thing. It’s a combo psalm-prophetic word. The last three lines usher the challenge, the call to us as a people:
“For there will always be light
if only we are brave enough to see it
if only we are brave enough to be it.”
We might remember her words next Tuesday as we gather and be brave enough to see the light in each other, brave enough to be the light for and with each other. Bring your battery-operated candles and flashlights and get ready to be the light together. How beautiful it will be to see hundreds of lights lifted up in that parking lot, like firefly prayers to heaven!
And how amazing would it be if, when we left that prayer vigil, we took with us our intentions to share the light with our neighbors. Prayer is the prelude to living out the love and grace the world so desperately needs. How could we move from prayer to action? How could we unite in prayer and then act bravely in unity to be the light for others?
Unity is not uniformity. In fact, true unity exists because there is diversity. Unity is the coming together of diverse people and groups and causes with a common purpose.
Right now, I think our common purpose is our need to be a neighbor to each other, to care for those who need caring for, to feed those who are hungry, to look after those who are sick, to comfort those who are grieving. It’s been a year of suffering of one sort or another for most people. We’ve lost so much, postponed everything, waited and hoped, shouted and protested. What we need is one huge group hug, which of course it’s not safe to do.
But until that time when it is safe, the work of being a neighbor, of caring and feeding and healing and comforting, can unite us as a community. In so many ways, this is our common work, the brave, bold work of seeing and being the light that I have been part of for more than 25 years in ministry in Carroll County. We just need a few more light bearers, a few more brave light-bearers, to keep the work going.
Come join us Tuesday. We’re going to light up that parking lot with prayer, and then we’re going forth, brave enough to be the light.
