Sometimes people ask me whether there will be dogs in heaven. What they really want to ask is, “Will my beloved labradoodle be waiting for me at the pearly gates when I finally arrive?”
If all dogs go to heaven, some of us are going to have a mansion full. I will have at least three, and maybe a few cats.
On the way to school one morning, we found our beautiful Kate on the side of the road, a small black ball, barely 6 weeks old. We had her for two years before sending her to live on a farm where she could roam the land. Bella was part of a litter of six puppies abandoned under a friend’s car. We went over just to see the cute little fur babies. Never take your children “just to see.” Bella stayed with us a few years before joining the menagerie of some friends who were home, more than our busy young family, to keep her company. And then five years ago, Blue came along. She is our forever dog, a sweet Aussie/blue heeler mix who is content to curl up at your feet while you work from home in a pandemic -- just as long as you take a break and throw the tennis ball for her to fetch.
Blue and our family are a match made in heaven, and I fully expect her to be waiting for us, assuming that she goes first after a good, long life. Being Blue’s humans is a privilege, and the little that we give is returned in abundant love, loyalty, and fur bunnies all over my house. Life on earth is good with Blue, and life in heaven would not be complete without her.
When we wonder about dogs going to heaven, what we’re really asking is whether the time that comes after this life will be anything like this life. I jokingly say that if heaven doesn’t include a library, a beach, and the music of cellist Yo-Yo Ma, it just won’t work for me. And let’s not forget ice cream.
We could each list our favorite things that feel a little like heaven on earth. We can imagine a better earth, free of pollution and war, filled with joy and hope, where Democrats and Republicans and even Methodists get along. The descriptions from the Bible and other religious texts use fantastic images of streets of gold and pearly gates to indicate the beauty and wonder of what comes after death. My favorite is the river of the water of life with the tree of life whose leaves are for the healing of the nations. Whatever heaven is really like, I hope we all gather at the river to be healed.
The point is that we can only imagine that which we have not yet lived through. Despite the testimony of people who have come close to death, we don’t really know anything. We can only have faith and hope in what is to come. That goes for this side of death, too. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. We go to sleep assuming we will wake up the next day, but some people go to sleep at night and wake up in heaven. We live with the assumption that this life will continue, and I think we are not wrong to think of what comes after death as a continuation of what we have loved in life on earth.
The Bible sometimes talks about people being taken up into the heavens, including Jesus; but in Revelation, the New Jerusalem comes down to us, and this earth is transformed into heaven. The garden is renewed, and God makes a home among us on earth. The promise that God will wipe away our tears and make all things new gives us hope, not just for the life to come, but for this life.
Whatever or wherever heaven is, we can trust that our pain and suffering are accounted for in the grace of God with us from beginning to end. Maybe it’s our fur babies who give us a foretaste of heaven with their unconditional love. After all, DOG is GOD spelled backward, a mirror image of divine love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.