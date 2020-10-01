I grew up in a military family, which meant that we moved every few years. Every time we moved, we had to get to know our new neighbors.
I remember with great fondness these friends who lived across the driveway or the street, always present, looking out the window where the kids played together. Our neighbors taught me how to be a good neighbor. We need good neighbors now more than ever.
Pearl and Dick Goudie were our neighbors in Japan. They were a little older than my parents, with two young boys. Pearl was very helpful to my mother when I came along. By the time my sister was born in Colorado, Pearl and Dick were our neighbors again, and years later, when my husband and I lived in Denver, we spent a lovely evening with these old friends. Good neighbors weave their way into our lives and grow old with us.
When we lived in Anaheim, home of Disneyland, Craig and Stevie Matsubara lived next door. There was a new commercial on TV to encourage people to stop smoking. The byline for the ad was “Kick the habit.” My sister and Stevie were doing their best kick the habit imitations when they kicked in the ground floor window of the next-door neighbor. Evidently, the ad worked, because neither my sister nor I have ever smoked.
In King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. we lived in a neighborhood that included a family with a teenage boy who was severely handicapped and confined to his bed. I don’t remember what his actual illness was, but I do remember that my parents and other neighbors would take turns going to the house to help with his physical therapy. They would exercise his legs and arms and give his parents a break. We were the village before we even knew that it takes a village.
Quynh and Dave were our neighbors when I was in high school. They met in Viet Nam during the war. I interviewed Quynh for a living history project, and she told me how she escaped the Viet Cong by lying a in a rice paddy for two days. She lost touch with her family after the war. Years later, they returned to look for them. On the last day, they found her sister, and every year they would return to make up for all the lost time. They started smuggling Bibles, and each trip they would share the Gospel with those they met.
Have you asked your neighbors to tell you their story?
We have lived next door to Sandy and Ethelyn for 25 years. Our kids grew up building forts in the woods, riding bikes up and down the street, and having sleepovers. We have been through hurricanes, floods, and snowstorms. We have a standing invitation to use their pool. They can come to pick blueberries and muscadines at any time. In the evenings, we sit on our back porches and listen to the hoot owls and watch for deer. Good neighbors are the kind who are always there with and for you, no matter what.
Jesus talked about loving our neighbors. When someone asked him which of the 613 commandments, or mitzvot in the Torah, was the most important, Jesus said the first thing was to love God, and the second thing — just as important — was to love your neighbor.
He told a story about a neighbor who was a Samaritan. That’s biblical code for “not one of us.” A man had fallen victim to thieves, and while several good people just passed him by the Samaritan stopped to help. He carried the man to a local inn and paid for him to stay until he was well. Jesus reminds us that the one who is our neighbor might be very different from us.
I’ve lived next door to all kinds of people, and I’m thankful for each neighbor who has taught me how to love everyone, no matter how different we are. Spend a little time sharing your story with your neighbors this week. Look in on your neighbors to let them know you care. You’ll be blessed.
