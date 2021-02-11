For the last 16 years, my family has spent the last Sunday in February at Empty Bowls. As one of the original organizers — along with Carol Boyd and Helen Helwig — I am grateful for the community that has formed around this endeavor. Every year we wonder how it will all work, and every year the miracle of Empty Bowls happens.
A combination fundraiser, art show, concert and family reunion, Empty Bowls raises funds through sponsorships, a silent art auction and tickets to the event to support the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Starting in 2005, the initial event raised $7,000, the exact amount needed to purchase a new dishwasher.
Two years ago, the event raised over $37,000.
Like the Soup Kitchen, Empty Bowls comes together through the work of dedicated volunteers — potters, artists, restaurants and home chefs, musicians, youth and Scout groups, local ROTC groups, and a community that has generously attended each year and made Empty Bowls a signature event in our town.
This year, because of COVID-19, Empty Bowls will not take place as an in-person event. Instead, the community is invited to observe Sunday, Feb. 28, as Empty Bowls Sunday.
As with so many things, it is possible to enjoy Empty Bowls at home. If you have been to Empty Bowls, then pull out your best pottery bowls, make some soup and cornbread, put on some music, and gather with those in your immediate household. You could even Zoom with friends with whom you would normally gather at Empty Bowls. You can get on the Empty Bowls Facebook page where there will be plenty of pictures from past Empty Bowls. Share in conversation about what you are thankful for, how to help a hungry neighbor, or what you remember about past Empty Bowls.
Most importantly, make a donation to the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. You can send a check to P.O. Box 2457, Carrollton, GA, 30112, or donate online at www.carrollcountysoupkitchhen.org.
The Soup Kitchen has seen an increase in the number of people using their services. When COVID-19 began, it quickly changed the normal in-person dining to a drive-thru, pick-up operation. The cars just keep coming.
In addition, the faithful volunteers continue to make their regular deliveries to homebound neighbors. Twice a month they deliver groceries to over 250 households. In January, 85 volunteers served 717 to-go meals and distributed 563 sacks of groceries totaling 7,580 pounds. Food insecurity is a real problem in our county, with approximately 1 in 5 children experiencing hunger regularly.
Jesus spent much of his earthly ministry around tables with his disciples and with those he invited to join the party. His world, like ours, included hunger and poverty of body and spirit. His message of grace focused on the least of these as the ones whom God invited to come and be fed.
Over 30 years ago, several churches came together to start the Soup Kitchen. They took seriously the Gospel message to feed the hungry and welcome the stranger. That same message of hospitality and welcome continues today.
People who come to the Soup Kitchen are treated as honored guests. When in-person dining returns, they will once again be served with dignity and grace. Some guests become volunteers who show their appreciation by serving others. Everyone has a place at the table of the Lord; no one leaves hungry.
The mission of Empty Bowls is to support the Carroll County Soup Kitchen’s mission to share food with those who are hungry. Won’t you join in making this the best Empty Bowls yet? If you belong to a church fellowship, ask your pastor to designate Sunday, Feb. 28 at Empty Bowls Sunday. Just because we can’t gather doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate.
Empty Bowls is more than an event — it’s a community. This year, we will be a scattered community, but the work we do in loving and feeding our neighbors is more important than ever. “I was hungry and you fed me.” Let it be so.
